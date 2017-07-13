UPDATE: Gilbert police find owner of runaway tortoise

The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday that the runaway tortoise has reunited with his owner. (Source: GIlbert Police Department)

"Exciting news! Our special visitor found his owner!" Gilbert police posted on Twitter. "Thank you all for helping us spread the word and connect him with his family."

In an earlier Facebook post, police shared a photo and said that this '"tortoise certainly is faster than a hare."

The runaway (well, he certainly wasn't running!) tortoise was found Thursday morning, wandering near Velero Street and Cayman Drive in Gilbert.

Officers Zamora and Fisher rescued the tortoise.

They were looking for its owner before the recent news broke.

The tortoise did not have a microchip at the time he was found.

