Kids get free admission in D-backs next home series

The Arizona Diamondbacks will offer free tickets for children 15 and under for their first home series of the second half of the season, the team announced in a release.

The offer will be from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, when the D-backs host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series.

Fans who purchase one full-price adult ticket can receive up to two free kids' tickets, which are valid in multiple sections of the park, including the bleachers, bullpen reserve, club reserve, infield reserve and outfield reserve. The free kids' tickets can't be combined with another offer, according to the release.

Adult ticket prices for that weekend start at $19 and are available at the Chase Field Box Office, which you can reach online at dbacks.com/kids or by calling (602) 514-8400.

This promotion is coupled with a giveaway, as the first 20,000 fans at the game on Saturday, July 22 will get a Robbie Ray Strikeout Counter Bobblehead.

Arizona boasts a 53-36 record, good for second-best in the National League. The D-backs had four players selected to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, those being first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Jake Lamb, and starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray.

