Authorities ID the man who died after being shot by a deputy Thursday

The man who was shot Thursday during an encounter with a Maricopa County sheriff's deputy has died

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said Pedro Rubio, 42, reportedly threatened a deputy with a knife after a rear-end wreck at a Goodyear shopping center Thursday afternoon.

Video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed that deputies had taped off a large portion of the parking lot of one of the retail plazas at Dysart and McDowell roads.

Enriquez first tweeted about the shooting at 12:19 p.m. He tweeted about 40 minutes later that no deputies were injured and that the suspect had been taken to the hospital.

According to Enriquez, the deputy, who was in a marked MCSO vehicle, had gone to the shopping complex to get lunch. While there, another vehicle rear-ended him.

Enriquez said the deputy got out to check on the driver of that vehicle and that's when things took a turn. The as-yet unidentified deputy got on his radio and explained what had happened.

"Guy hit me from behind with his vehicle and, uh, presented a knife," he said. "He was gonna to stab me; I just shot him."

"The deputy gave commands to drop the knife but the male continued towards the deputy," Enriquez said.

Our Mike Watkiss tweeted a photo of Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at the scene.

The deputy involved in this incident is a 12-year veteran of MCSO. He will likely be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That is standard procedure any time a law-enforcement officer fires his or her service weapon.

Goodyear is about 20 miles, less than 30 minutes, west of Phoenix via Interstate 10. The drive is about 45 minutes via Broadway Road.

