WATCH: Mercury center Brittney Griner dunks in game

Mercury center Brittney Griner proved the Suns aren't the only team that can throw it down in Phoenix.

Griner's most recent dunk came on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-8 center slammed it home with 5:05 left in the second quarter.

According to the team, that was Griner's second dunk of the season and tenth regular-season dunk of her career (13th overall). Interestingly, there have only been 16 regular season dunks in WNBA history, ten of which obviously belong to Griner.

She finished the game with 28 points and eight rebounds, as Phoenix went on to win 89-84 and improve its record to 11-6.

This season, the 26-year-old Griner is averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

