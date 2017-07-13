3 On Your Side cameras catch moving company 'in the act'

But she says once Alpha and Omega movers got her belongings loaded onto their truck, the company told her the price would be doubled, leaving Price shocked. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"Hey, it's Gary Harper channel 3."

"I got eyes on a moving truck coming northbound."

The drivers in the moving truck have no idea what's about to happen.

Not only will they be confronted by 3 On Your Side, but also by troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Why?

Well, it all starts with a viewer named Megan Price.

"I hired Alpha and Omega Moving and Storage."

"After everything had been loaded on the truck and they said it'd be an additional $1,300 to have delivery."

Price says not only did Alpha and Omega double her moving costs but listen to this. They picked up her stuff on May 19 and six full weeks later, she still hasn't received her items even though documents say they could be delivered in as early as five days.

Price contacted 3 On Your Side for help, saying Alpha and Omega told her if she didn't come up with the extra money, they wouldn't deliver her goods.

“I’m shocked, I’ve moved many times in my life and I have never had a problem and for this to go on like it has, has just been shocking. I don't know how to describe it.”

3 On Your Side got a hold of the agency that regulates moving companies in Arizona, the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers, along with 3 On Your Side, waited for Alpha and Omega to show up and they did, but to everyone's surprise, they arrived in a self-moving truck from Budget Truck Rental.

"They just showed up in a Budget Truck.” Gary Harper added: “I know. I see it right now." Price then said; “And they just identified themselves on the phone as Alpha and Omega.”

3 On Your Side and troopers had a lot of questions.

Where has Price's stuff been for six weeks and why are her belongings inside a moving truck that has nothing to do with Price's move?

But at least one mover wasn't in the mood for questions.

When Gary Harper and crew approached one of the movers, this exchange happened:

“OK, you don't want to do it? OK, don't touch it then.”

"Don't touch my camera."

However, the other mover was eager to explain.

"Her stuff came from Oregon, yeah that was about six weeks ago when it was loaded up and it wasn't in this truck." Rod: "no, no, no it was in storage" Gary: "It's been in storage six weeks? - Rod: "I guess."

He goes on to say he and his partner were simply hired by Alpha and Omega Moving to take Price's stuff out of storage put all of it into the truck that they rented and deliver it to Price's house.

But troopers say the two men are still considered "agents" of Alpha and Omega.

“How much are you getting paid?”

"It varies from $10 to $15 an hour. I mean, I'm a union guy.”

“And that's all by Alpha and Omega, they're going to pay you?"

"Yeah."

At this time, troopers informed the two movers that violations would be sent directly to Alpha and Omega, not them.

One of those violations is because the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration deemed the moving company as "not authorized" to move. The trooper on site spoke directly to the two movers.

“Most of the issues are on the company, as far as what they're doing. They don't have operating authority in Arizona which means they shouldn't be moving these goods."

And with that, troopers ordered Megan's stuff off the truck. And said she wouldn't be paying a dollar more.

3 On Your Side tried several times contacting management with Alpha and Omega but no one ever called us back.

As for Price, she's just thrilled to finally see her stuff after six weeks. And even though many of her boxes had been crushed, her spirit wasn't.

"I heard of you guys and I think what you're doing is wonderful to help protect Arizona citizens."

By the way, we found Price's stuff had been in a California storage facility this entire time about six weeks. Why that is, no one seems to know why and the moving company isn't talking to us.

