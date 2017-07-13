Former MCC football player arrested for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend

A former MCC football player has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Gilbert police say 22-year-old Marquon Claiborne was arrested July 5 after six stalking reports were filed against him.

He faces multiple charges including stalking, criminal damage and aggravated domestic violence.

Since May, police say Claiborne's ex-girlfriend has filed six police reports against him.

Police say that back in April, Claiborne allegedly slashed three tires of his ex-girlfriend's car after an argument, causing $200 in damage. He reportedly later apologized and offered to pay for the damage.

Police say he also continued to harass the victim by setting up fake social media accounts and soliciting strangers to go to her "residence at all hours of the night," according to the police report.

Police documents state: "He knowingly engaged in a course of conduct that was directed toward [the victim]," and caused her to "fear the death" of family members and "fear the destruction of her property."

He also allegedly sent threatening messages to the victim's mother saying, “If you don't want to lose her, u [sic] do as I say." Attached to that message was a screenshot of the victim's social media, indicating "a threat" to her, according to police documents.

He also told the victim he "would not stop stalking her until either he or she was dead," according to police documents.

The documents also state that Claiborne is accused of sending message to the victim that said, "I'm the boogeyman. Wherever you go I'll be there," and a message on Snapchat that said, "I won't go away."

This is not Claiborne's first brush with the law. He was recently on probation for stalking, following a 2013 arrest for charges including stalking.

Claiborne was due to leave later this month to play for Alabama A&M for this upcoming football season.

