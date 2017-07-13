What causes the sweet smell of rain in Arizona?

At first thought, that smell is rain! Not quite though in Arizona and many parts of the country. That sweet desert smell you notice right after a monsoon storm is from a desert plant called the creosote bush!

This plant isn't really much to look at, but it sure is old! Like really really old!

Scientists estimate a particular creosote bush in the Mojave Desert is more than 10,000 years old! That's as old as some of the earliest migration of humans onto this continent.

Leaves secrete oil when it is dry and after the rain, the scent of that oil is wafted into the air. Soil, dirt, rocks, bacteria and other compounds call also give rain a certain scent.

Although they smell sweet, the creosote leaves are gross. Many animals don't even bother trying to eat them.

Check out the pictures in this blog and see if you can spot the creosote bush on the highway or at the Desert Botanical Garden.

If you get close and take a good smell, it just might remind you of a fresh monsoon rain.

