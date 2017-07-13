Man, woman and puppy escape from mobile home fire in Avondale

A man, woman and puppy were able to escape from a mobile home fire in Avondale Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. near Lower Buckeye and Litchfield Road. That's just east of the Goodyear airport.

Unfortunately, the mobile home was destroyed. Two pet birds also died in the fire.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the one unit,

But firefighters had to literally rip off the sides of the mobile home to get to any hot spots.

The two residents, one of whom uses a wheelchair, refused transport to the hospital to get checked out.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

