Dashcam video released of NM pileup that killed Phoenix family

Dashcam video was released from a deadly NM pileup that killed a Phoenix family. (Source: KOAT)

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety released dashcam video from the deadly New Mexico 25-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 that killed a Phoenix family.

The six people killed on June 19 included a 9-month-old girl and her parent from Phoenix. Several other people were injured in the accident.

They were later identified as 30-year-old Jose Elias Caraveo-Serrano, 29-year-old Susana Caraveo and 9-month-old Josefina Silva.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix parents and infant killed in New Mexico crash on I-10]

The dashboard cam showed the dust storm that caused the deadly accident around 5:15 p.m. that Monday.

Officers instructed drivers to stay with their vehicles before helping emergency medical technicians with the extraction of a man who was pinned in his vehicle.

I-10 was shut down in Lordsburg, New Mexico, for several hours following the crash. The closure extended through Willcox, Arizona, where local authorities helped manage traffic.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.