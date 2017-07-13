Retired Scottsdale doctor killed while kayaking in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Officials in south-central Montana have released the name the victim of a kayaking accident in Rock Creek, southwest of Red Lodge.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan tells KULR-TV that 68-year-old Thomas Bajo of Scottsdale, Arizona, died Monday afternoon.

His body was recovered Tuesday morning.

McQuillan says a friend who was with Bajo said he capsized and hit his head on a rock, causing him to lose consciousness.

A second kayaker was able to reach him, but could not pull him to shore.

Volunteer searchers spotted Bajo's body at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

McQuillan says Bajo and his friend had kayaked that section of the river on Saturday and that Bajo had more than 20 years of experience as a kayaker.

[APP USERS: Click/tap here for images from the scene]

[ONLINE: Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek]

---

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.