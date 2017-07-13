Mesa PD: Domestic violence shooting leaves 1 woman dead

One woman dead after what Mesa police are calling a domestic violence shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead early Thursday morning.

The shooting took place near Sossoman Road and Guadalupe Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they located one deceased adult woman. They also detained an adult man on the scene.

Police said no other suspects are being sought and it appears to be a domestic violence relationship and isolated incident.

The shooting is still under investigation and do not have any further information on the shooting.

