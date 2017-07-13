Man shot in Phoenix street, later dies in hospital

A 23-year-old man was shot in a Phoenix street and later died in the hospital, according to Phoenix police.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Officers said two groups were arguing and that confrontation ended in shots being fired.

The two groups dispersed and when Phoenix PD arrived on the scene, they found the 23-year-old man lying in the street with several gunshot wounds.

Phoenix police said they tried to resuscitate him on scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspects took off on foot and police attempted a search with a helicopter and K9 officers. However, they did not find any suspects.

Police are looking for multiple suspects, but have no viable description or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to the arrests of the suspects.

One man is dead after an overnight shooting at 32nd St. and Thomas. I'm working to get more info. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/6Kh4Z10Ldt — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) July 13, 2017

