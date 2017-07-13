2 dead, 4 injured after single-vehicle rollover on SR 87

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the northbound lanes of State Route 87 at Gilbert Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two of the injured were teenagers, one was a pre-teen and another was an adult. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The adult male driver died inside the vehicle and a woman died after being ejected from the vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are dead and four are injured after a rollover. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are dead and four are in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover on the Beeline Highway.

Just after 3 a.m., the SUV, heading southbound on SR 87, lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle then traveled over the median, into the northbound lanes and rolled.

The adult male driver died inside the vehicle and a woman died after being ejected from the vehicle.

DPS said four others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the injured were teenagers, one was a pre-teen and another was an adult.

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed at Gilbert Road until 8 a.m.

[WATCH: Traffic impact from fatal collision on SR 87]

CLOSED: SR 87 northbound at Gilbert Rd because of a crash. Expect this to last through the morning commute. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/U6rPkUb1Hd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.