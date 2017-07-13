Man shot in shoulder after being held up by robbers in Phoenix street

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after being help up at gunpoint in an attempted robbery in Phoenix early Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after being help up at gunpoint in an attempted robbery in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was walking in the street at 32nd Lane and Cheryl Drive near his apartment complex when a light blue four-door sedan with three or four suspects pulled up next to him.

One suspect pulled out a handgun and another suspect pulled out a rifle, pointing them at the 22-year-old demanding his wallet and cell phone.

When the victim refused to hand either over, the suspect with the handgun shot him in the shoulder.

He was transported to a local hospital but is expected to be okay, said police.

The suspects did not take anything from the victim and they do not have the suspects' descriptions at this time.

Police said they are looking at a possible connection between this shooting and an armed robbery that took place near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road on Wednesday.

