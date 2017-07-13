Taxpayers could lose more than $200 million in Sheraton sale, councilman says

A Florida-based investment company called TLG Phoenix LLC has offered to buy the hotel for $255 million. The city paid $350M to build the 1,000-room hotel on Third Street near Van Buren. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Florida-based investment company called TLG Phoenix LLC has offered to buy the hotel for $255 million. The city paid $350 million to build the 1,000-room hotel on Third Street near Van Buren.

On the surface, that’s about $100 million in red ink. However, Councilman Sal DiCiccio says the actual losses will be far more dramatic.

“The public was taken advantage of, and they’re being snookered in by this proposal,” DiCiccio said.

DiCiccio, a vocal opponent of the hotel, says TLG Phoenix wants about $63 million in incentives and tax breaks. If that figure is added to the $47 million in operating losses incurred by the hotel since it opened in 2008, he estimates taxpayers will lose more than $210 million on the Sheraton.

Losses could go even higher, he said, with another $10 million in potential breakage fees and loan penalties that still have to be negotiated.

“These are taxpayer dollars. They are general fund dollars. They could have gone to the police to parks to libraries, but instead they went to cover a loss on a hotel,” he said.

In a Facebook post, DiCiccio said $210 million could have covered the cost for 1,555 new police officers. He sent a letter to the city manager Wednesday asking for an outside group to evaluate the deal and the potential tax breaks.

