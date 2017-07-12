Goldschmidt stays humble but deserves more recognition

Praise or no praise from the other coast, No. 44 stays grounded and plays the game the right away. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

He's so valuable to the team, Tory Lovullo feels Goldschmidt doesn't get the respect from the East Coast. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

He is a two-time MVP finalist and with the team playing well, this could be the year Goldy wins the award. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Paul Goldschmidt is putting up great numbers yet again and made the All-Star Team for the fifth consecutive year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Diamondbacks' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt goes about his business every single day.

His demeanor and attitude remain the same, very low key. He is putting up great numbers yet again and made the All-Star Team for the fifth consecutive year. He is a two-time MVP finalist and with the team playing well, this could be the year Goldy wins the award.

"If that happened, the biggest thing we probably made the playoffs as a team and that would be the thing I enjoyed most," said Goldschmidt.

He is a household name in Arizona. "Goldy" signs can be seen all over Chase Field. Rightfully so, because he is the face of the franchise.

"He is as humble and down-to-earth human being I have ever met. And you wouldn't suspect he's one of the best players in baseball. That's the beauty of Paul Goldschmidt," said Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo.

[READ MORE: Lovullo's 'love' at core of D-backs' surprising success]

He's so valuable to the team, Lovullo feels Goldschmidt doesn't get the respect from the East Coast.

"He's playing on the West Coast. It's not L.A., so everyone on the East Coast is probably asleep by the time the game is over, and don't get a good feel for what is happening in Arizona," said Lovullo.

[RELATED: Exceeding expectations? D-backs GM says 'No, not really']

"If they are talking about me I wouldn't know the difference. But, that is not what I'm looking for," said Goldschmidt.

Praise or no praise from the other coast, No. 44 stays grounded and plays the game the right away. And while he might not get the attention he deserves from the other coast, he is highly respected and appreciated in Arizona.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.