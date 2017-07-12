Creek near Goodwin Fire scar already flowing after minimal rain

Posted: Updated:
'We know just a little bit of rain really makes a big impact on us down here,' area resident Monty Soto said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 'We know just a little bit of rain really makes a big impact on us down here,' area resident Monty Soto said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MAYER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Residents in Mayer are seeing glimpses that their flooding fears could become a reality. A creek near several properties is already flowing high, after very little rain. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: Residents near Goodwin Fire burn area worry about flooding]

"We got a tenth of an inch of rain, and here the creek has gone as high as I've seen in 20 years," said Monty Soto, whose property butts up to Big Bug Creek. After the Goodwin Fire burned the nearby vegetation that usually slows rain runoff, Soto placed about 200 bags around his home. 

When we visited Soto last week, the creek was dry. 

"We know just a little bit of rain really makes a big impact on us down here," Soto said. "It's gone down close to 2 feet."

Central Avenue in Mayer was shut down because the creek water jumped the road. The water is carrying remnants of the Goodwin Fire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

"There's [sic] all kinds of debris, dirt, sand, silt, ash," Soto said.

"The weather report I've seen shows a 60 percent chance of rain every day next week," said Yavapai County Supervisor David McAtee. He said people should be getting sandbags and clearing their culverts.

"It's that continual rain, the ground can absorb a certain amount of water, but when it rains every day, that’s when we start to see some real flooding issues," McAtee said. He said first responders will be on standby, and they have new water flow gauges to alert them of alarming levels. 

"I just hope all the pathways for the water stay clear and that it keeps on moving," Soto said.

[RESOURCE: Yavapai County Flood Control District: http://www.ycflood.com]

[FEMA FACT SHEET: Flood after the fire]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio