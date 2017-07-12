Creek near Goodwin Fire scar already flowing after minimal rain

'We know just a little bit of rain really makes a big impact on us down here,' area resident Monty Soto said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Residents in Mayer are seeing glimpses that their flooding fears could become a reality. A creek near several properties is already flowing high, after very little rain.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Residents near Goodwin Fire burn area worry about flooding]

"We got a tenth of an inch of rain, and here the creek has gone as high as I've seen in 20 years," said Monty Soto, whose property butts up to Big Bug Creek. After the Goodwin Fire burned the nearby vegetation that usually slows rain runoff, Soto placed about 200 bags around his home.

When we visited Soto last week, the creek was dry.

"We know just a little bit of rain really makes a big impact on us down here," Soto said. "It's gone down close to 2 feet."

Central Avenue in Mayer was shut down because the creek water jumped the road. The water is carrying remnants of the Goodwin Fire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

"There's [sic] all kinds of debris, dirt, sand, silt, ash," Soto said.

"The weather report I've seen shows a 60 percent chance of rain every day next week," said Yavapai County Supervisor David McAtee. He said people should be getting sandbags and clearing their culverts.

"It's that continual rain, the ground can absorb a certain amount of water, but when it rains every day, that’s when we start to see some real flooding issues," McAtee said. He said first responders will be on standby, and they have new water flow gauges to alert them of alarming levels.

"I just hope all the pathways for the water stay clear and that it keeps on moving," Soto said.

[RESOURCE: Yavapai County Flood Control District: http://www.ycflood.com]

[FEMA FACT SHEET: Flood after the fire]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.