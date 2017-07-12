Chandler father of girl shot faces manslaughter charge

Eric Sands is now facing a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of his daughter. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

The father of a 3-year-old girl in Chandler who died after being shot nearly two weeks ago now faces a manslaughter charge.

Eric Sands was booked on the new charge on Tuesday.

Police said Sands "recklessly had control, at least partially" of the shotgun when it went off on the night of June 29. The girl didn't shoot herself, police said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 3-year-old girl dies in Chandler shooting]

The girl, later identified as Brooke Sands, was hit in the stomach area and later died at the hospital.

The mother called 911 after the gun went off.

According to police documents, Sands said he was in the process of getting ready for a trip and getting the shotgun ready to take with him and sell. He said he didn't know how the gun got loaded but admitted he had ammunition near the gun on the bed as he was getting ready, documents said. He also admitted that his hand was "near the gun" before it went off.

According to the court documents, police searched the home and found methamphetamine, as well as two loaded 45-caliber pistol magazines hidden in a book designed to conceal items. Police said he wasn't allowed to have guns because he was a convicted of a felony.

Sands was arrested at the scene on drug and gun charges.

