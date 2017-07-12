NBA and NABI team up for youth camp

For three days, the freshman-to-be received instruction from some big basketball names. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s become a summer tradition in the Valley of the Sun.

For a 15th straight year, kids from all over America have made their way to town to chase basketball dreams.

The Native American Basketball Invitational tipped off Sunday and is set to wrap up on the court at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, July 15.

Former Suns forward A.C. Green has watched the NABI Tournament grow. Green’s Youth Foundation Director GinaMarie Scarpa helped start the tournament, along with Green’s former teammate Mark West. This year, the NABI Tournament teamed up with the NBA for the first time, holding a camp for incoming freshman in high school.

“This is really exciting," says Green who holds the NBA record for consecutive games played. "Where this ends up 10-20 years from now. It gives me goose bumps."

For three days, the freshman-to-be received instruction from some big names like Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, Sacramento Kings Coach Dave Joerger, Green and other great basketball minds. The group’s goal is to build future leaders through the game of basketball.

“To see their shoulders go back and their heads come up. I get a little excited about that as you can tell," says Joerger, who took a break from the NBA Summer League in Vegas to attend the camp. "90 percent of the NBA is there so to be able to grab guys to come down for this is something that we're looking forward to next year."

The camp runs through Wednesday for the high school freshman. The NABI Tournament continues through the weekend with the finals set for Saturday afternoon on the court at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

