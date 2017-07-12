Baby skunk gets tiny cast at wildlife refuge

Have you ever seen a cast so tiny?

This baby skunk with a bum paw got some much-needed TLC, courtesy of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. (SWCC)

(This cute pic is posted on their Facebook page.)

The little stinker and her sibling were turned in when they were just a few days old.

It's possible someone thought their mom had abandoned them, which is typically not the case,

The mom was likely out foraging for food and would probably have returned to care for them.

At the SWCC sanctuary in Scottsdale, the babies get cared for every few hours just like mom would in the wild. At one of the feedings, staffers noticed that her leg didn’t look quite right. It was possible she hurt it when she got tangled up in her blanket.

She was put in a little cast, but that has already been removed. SWCC says she’s doing great and her paw is all healed.

She’s almost 2 months old. She is on a plan to be released back into the wild when she grows up.

