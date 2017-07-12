Here's the scoop: Best spots for Valley ice cream

There's nothing like diving into a nice bowl of ice cream on a hot day. Or an ice cream cone. We're not picky. And there are many hot days in the Valley of the Sun, especially during the summer.

The Phoenix area is full of ice cream shops. From 31 Flavors to old-fashioned soda fountains to high-tech treats, we've got the scoop on some of the coolest ice cream spots in town.

Sugar Bowl

There aren't many old-school ice cream parlors left in town, but you're guaranteed a dose of nostalgia at the Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale. This Old Town destination has been open since 1958 and is known for being the featured in the Family Circus cartoons, which were drawn by Valley resident Bill Keane. You'll find classic ice cream flavors here as well as shakes, malts and good old banana splits.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

4005 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 946-0051

MacAlpine’s Soda Fountain

This Central Phoenix soda shop is a legend in Phoenix history. MacAlpine's Soda Fountain was established in 1928. The menu includes shakes, malts and classic ice cream sodas. And if you were a fan of Thrifty brand ice cream, you'll find it here. You'll also find a dazzling display of soda fountain flavors.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

2303 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 262-5545

Baked Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches

Wait until you taste these cream sandwiches held together by fresh-baked cookies, brownies or even donuts. The Baked Bear has over a dozen original recipe cookies and ice cream flavors, so feel free to mix and match. The sandwiches can be also rolled through toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles to Oreo crumble.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 998-1945

Creamistry

Go from a blast to the past to the ice cream of the future. Creamistry features made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. "Creamologists" prepare the customized ice cream right before your eyes. They have natural and organic ingredients with more than 60 toppings.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

15345 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste K-130 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 912-5100

Mary Coyle Ol’ Fashion Ice Cream

Mary Coyle's also has the old time ice cream shop feel that has been part of the Valley since 1951. While their new location on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road is smaller than the old one, their menu is still packed with eye-popping creations that will sastify any sweet tooth.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

5823 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014

(602) 626-5996

Sweet Republic

The establishment has been around since 1959 and has received award after award. Travel & Leisure most recently named it one of the top places to get ice cream in the U.S. Their "must have was the Cheese Course Duo, which is made with blue cheese and Arizona Medjool dates. The local chain has two locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

You're sure to stay cool with the award-winning, hand-crafted ice cream from the two locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

9160 E Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 248-6979

6054 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ

(602) 535-5990

Slickables

This trendy spot offers up cool sweet treats in the form of ice cream sandwiches. The signature dish is a sandwich formed with two cookies and any one of more than a dozen delicious ice cream flavors. It's affordable, too! A custom ice cream sandwich is just $2.50.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

699 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 409-4591

142 W. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85201

(480) 409 - 4591

CHURN

There's usually a line at CHURN and there's a good reason!! On these hot summer nights, sometimes nothing satisfies like some creamy, freshly-churned ice cream. CHURN's motto? "We make our ice cream with lots of love and zero phony stuff."

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

223 N. Central Ave.,Phoenix, AZ 85012

(602) 279-8024

Novel Ice Cream

Novel Ice Cream is a little-known shop but it has gotten big reviews. The owners are friendly and make the ice cream by hand. Combine the ice cream with toppings, put it in a Belgium waffle or make a donut ice cream sandwich. There's patio seating for when it gets a little cooler.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

1028 Grand Ave. Cottage 6, Phoenix, Arizona, AZ 85007

Coldstone Creamery

There are Coldstones all around the U.S. and the world but the ice cream megachain got its start right here in the Valley with the first store opening in Tempe. Customers can order from a plethera of mix-ins and is folded into the ice cream on a granite slab, which is why it's called Coldstone!

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

Various locations

Baskin Robbins

And we can't forget the classic Baskin-Robbins. Of course, there are many more than the original "31 Flavors" here now. And believe it or not, there are more than 7,300 Baskin-Robbins locations around the world with many here in Arizona.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see photo]

Various locations

Other ways to cool off during the summer:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.