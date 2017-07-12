Package thief poses as door-to-door saleswoman

As shipments from Amazon Prime Day are going out all across the Valley, thieves may be helping themselves to your deals.

One Scottsdale resident is encouraging you to keep an eye on your doorstep, after his Amazon box was swiped just a couple hours after it was delivered to his home.

“This person just showed up and actually took this package just really brazen,” says Wayne. “In broad daylight. She didn't even look around.”

His footage shows a woman with a handful of fliers going up to his door Tuesday near Greenway and Tatum, leaving a door tag for a home services company, and then swiping his Amazon package. The suspect comes back into view seconds later grabbing the mail from his mailbox and leaving another flier behind.

“Like she lived here,” says Wayne. “I was shocked. I don’t know; words fail me.”

Wayne is so security-conscious, he only wanted to use his first name. His home is equipped with security cameras because his previous home was burglarized.

“You feel really violated,” he says.

Phoenix police confirm they are investigating.

A spokesperson for the company listed on the fliers says the woman seen in the security footage is not an employee. The spokesperson adds anyone using the online platform to connect with job opportunities must clear a background check first. The company is working with Phoenix police to get answers about the theft.

