Worker dies after being attacked by swarm of bees

A worker in Yavapai County has died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

On Tuesday, July 11, at around 1 p.m., YCSO deputies were dispatched to a home north of the town of Congress after a report of a man with multiple bee stings.

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, was still covered in bees when deputies arrived.

Firefighters had tho spray foam over the area so they could safely recover the body. Beekeepers also arrived to assist.

The property owner told deputies the man was doing road clearing work for her with a backhoe when the attack apparently occurred.

The woman said she had gone into the house to avoid the heat. but realized about 45 minutes later that she could not hear the backhoe operating.

When she went outside to check on the man, he was lying on the ground next to the backhoe and not moving.

As she approached him, bees began swarming around her so she immediately retreated to the house and called 911.

The man’s body was eventually released to the custody of the Yavapai County Medical Examiner. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

The initial investigation indicates the backhoe work may have disturbed a hive, causing the bees to swarm and attack the operator.

The victim’s name will be released after family members have been notified.

