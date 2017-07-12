Phoenix man accused of lying, witness tampering in homegrown terror investigation

A Phoenix man connected to a pair of homegrown terrorists who carried out an attack two years ago in Texas is being accused of lying to federal agents.

The three-page federal indictment also alleges Abdul Khabir Wahid tried to hinder an investigating into the assault.

Nowhere in the indictment do federal authorities say Wahid helped the shooters carry out their terrorist plot.

In May 2015, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi drove from Phoenix to Garland, Texas, where they tried to ambush an event that displayed cartoon drawings of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

Both men, one of whom pledged allegiance to ISIS, were killed in a gunfight with an off-duty police officer who was working security.

Following the incident, the FBI interviewed Wahid twice about his relationship with the Simpson and Soofi.

Two days before the shooting, Simpson and Soofi met with Wahid at his west Phoenix home, according to the indictment.

During that interview, Wahid told FBI agents that the three of them ate a bowl of soup and talked about his children.

However, the feds say there was more to the meeting. The indictment says Wahid was given instructions to deliver a key and an envelope to an unidentified person.

Wahid is also accused of trying to convince another person, identified only as "A.S.," to withhold information from federal agents.

Wahid declined to comment when reached at his home.

Someone identifying herself as his daughter answered the door and said her father did not want to talk the press.

Wahid was arrested earlier this year and released.

