Citation issued after dog dies while on hike on McDowell Mountain

A hiking trip on McDowell Mountain turned out to be a deadly one for a dog when the heat was too much for the animal.

The 4-year-old pit bull was with its owner and two other hikers on Wednesday in north Scottsdale.

Fire crews were called out to Lost Dog Trail just before 1 p.m. They found the trio of hikers and the dog were distressed from the heat. Crews and the hikers tried to save the 50 lb. dog's life but couldn't.

The crews removed the three hikers and the dead dog from the mountain, firefighters said.

No firefighters were hurt.

The three hikers refused to go to the hospital.

Scottsdale police responded to the scene and issued a citation to the 27-year-old woman who owned the dog for animal cruelty.

The investigation is ongoing.

No identities have been released.

The Scottsdale Fire Department was assisted by Tempe and Phoenix Fire Special Operations crews.

In Scottsdale, there are no restrictions for hiking in the heat with pets.

However, in Phoenix, dogs are not allowed on hiking trails when the temperature is higher than 100 degrees.

Some wanted a full ban on hiking in the heat, but the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board agreed to the ban for just pets in June of last year.

Signs have been posted at trailheads informing visitors the penalty is up to $2,500 and up to six months in jail.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in Arizona and the U.S.

