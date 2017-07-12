Alternative ways to fight against the Arizona opioid crisis

While an estimated 2.1 million people in America suffer from substance abuse related to prescription opioid pain relievers, Phoenix is in the top 10 for opioid distribution.

Dr. Gina Berman, CEO of Blue Door Therapeutics, and Dr. Ravi Chandiramani, the medical director of Blue Door Therapeutics, say that there are a couple of natural ways to get help.

They say that the use of medical cannabis with traditional medicine or naturopathic therapeutics works as exit strategies for opioid dependency.

Medical cannabis options such a CBD oil capsules, infused breath strips and sprays, have all been used to treat opioid addictions.

Similarly, acupuncture has been used to treat acute drug withdrawal symptoms since the 1970s.

Both treatments offer addicts alternative methods to not only help treat chronic pain and relieve stress but also with withdrawal and depressive symptoms.

