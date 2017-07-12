Update: resolution reached with online dating service

After complaining to Phoenix Singles, the dating service eventually sent Gray four profiles, two that didn't even match her requirements. (Source: 3TV)

In 3 On Your Side's first report, an online dating company told us they were not going to refund a viewer her money. However, things have changed since that report aired.

"I'm not sure what to do from here except get my money back," Dorothy Gray said.

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Gray told us she likes to stay fit by riding her bike and doing yoga.

And when it comes to dating, Gray told us she was looking for a guy with similar interests. So, she turned to an online dating service called Phoenix Singles.

"For height, I said minimum 6 feet. For age, I said between 60 and 70," Gray said.

Back in March, Gray paid Phoenix Singles around $3,800 to help her find a man to meet her criteria.

"Everyone came to the door, 'Oh my gosh, you're so beautiful! Oh my gosh, you won't have any problem! We have so many men in the data base that fits your criteria! And look at you! My gosh why don't you already have someone?'" Gray said.

The company created a personal profile for Gray that men could review. In turn, Phoenix Singles was supposed to provide profiles of men who fit Gray's requirements. But days went by and the Sun City woman says she got no matches at all.

"My profile went active on March 18 and on March 23 I have received nothing," Gray said.

"I didn't care about ethnicity. The only thing I was concerned about was height as well as age," Gray said.

After being denied a refund, Gray contacted 3 On Your Side saying for $3,800 she was expecting a lot more than just four possible candidates and wanted every dollar refunded.

But Phoenix Singles told us in an email, "A refund will not be given..."

However, after that report aired, Phoenix Singles had a change of heart.

But, they refused to provide us with details. They would only say, "We work hard to make our members happy, so we are pleased to have satisfied Ms. Dorothy Gray's complaint. However, the agreement we came to is confidential."

Gray was also prevented from sharing the details. But she did tell 3 On Your Side early on in our investigation that she would not be satisfied unless she got all $3,800 refunded from the dating service.

After reaching an agreement with Phoenix Singles, a happy Gray wrote us this email saying, "3 On Your Side does an outstanding job in helping consumers."

