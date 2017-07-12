Some MVD offices to close 1 morning each month for training

The state Motor Vehicle Division says its offices in Arizona's two major metropolitan areas will be closed one weekday morning a month for staff training.

The MVD says offices in the Phoenix and Tucson areas will open at noon on the second Wednesday of each month to accommodate expanded training of employees.

The new hours start Wednesday, July 12.

MVD says it is adding continuing education and other staff training designed so employees can implement improvements in the agency's technology.

According to MVD, the new opening hours are permanent and only affect MVD locations in the Phoenix and Tucson areas and don't include offices in Apache Junction or any rural communities.

On all other business days, MVD offices in the urban areas open at 7:30 a.m.

