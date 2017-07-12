Coyotes hire former ASU athletic director as president and CEO

The Coyotes are turning to a familiar name to Valley sports fans. Former ASU athletic director Steve Patterson has been named the president and CEO by Coyotes Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway.

"We are very pleased to name Steve as our new president and CEO," said Barroway. "Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He's built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We're thrilled to have him join us."

"I'm extremely honored to join the Arizona Coyotes organization," said Patterson. "My wife and I loved living in the Valley of the Sun and we are so excited to return to Arizona. The Valley is a great hockey market with an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base. I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Barroway to create a successful franchise on and off the ice and I'm very excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Patterson left ASU in 2013 to be Athletic Director at the University of Texas. He resigned the post in 2015, under fire. Patterson has also served as President of the Portland Trailblazers, General Manager of the Houston Rockets, and led the effort to bring the Houston Texans into the NFL.

Patterson put together the Houston Rockets team that won the 1994 NBA Championship.

The Coyotes will introduce Patterson and new Coach Rick Tocchet on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

