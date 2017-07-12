Whole Foods Market 365 coming soon to downtown Tempe

A brand new Whole Foods Market 365 is set to arrive in downtown Tempe.

Whole Foods Market recently announced that it has signed a new lease for a Tempe store after a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

This location will be the first Whole Foods Market 365 in Arizona.

The new store will be located on University Drive and Ash Avenue.

"We are thrilled to announce that our region's first Whole Foods Market 365 in Arizona store will be located in Tempe," said Patrick Bradley, president, Whole Foods Market Southern Pacific Region.

"Our 365 stores deliver the same quality that our customers have come to expect, but in a convenient and fun new format that provides exceptional value."

Whole Foods Market 365 says that it focuses more on affordability and convenient locations.

The market says customers can sign up for a free "Friends of 365" rewards program to save more money.

The new market is not the only thing coming to downtown Tempe.

The Local Apartments are also confirmed to be built on the same building structure as the new 365 store.

The mixed-used development will have the Whole Foods Market 365 on the ground floor and the luxury apartments above.

The apartment complex will feature industrial-like exterior and interior architectural details such as concrete, natural woods, along with innovative technology.

