After over a year, no arrests made in killing of 27-year-old in Glendale

The family of 27-year-old Job Dennis is still looking for closure as police are still looking for his killer. Last July, Dennis was shot and killed near 63rd and Northern avenues.

A year later, no arrests have been made.

[READ MORE: Glendale police seek public's help in homicide investigation]

Dennis' mother, Carolyn Riley, says the past year has been devastating.

"It's so crushing because of the memories, the different people that Job reached out to that come by and just give you a hug and just hate that it happened," Riley said.

Riley said Dennis was known for his laughter and for always reaching out to the community.

Police say witnesses saw a 2007-2012 four-door dark-colored sedan leaving the scene the day Dennis was shot. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Glendale Police Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.