Woman and dog dehydrated and rescued off of Thunderbird Mountain

A woman in her 50s and her dog were rescued off of Thunderbird Mountain Wednesday morning after becoming dehydrated during their hike.

Glendale Fire Department responded to the scene and found the woman and her dog overheated and dehydrated. They had apparently been without water for two hours prior to their rescue.

Crews were able to carry the dog down the trail.

The woman was stable enough to walk down on her own, but crews stayed by her side supporting her on the way down.

The rescue took about 45 minutes.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.