FBI hunting for armed man who robbed a casino

It took less than 90 seconds for a man to rob an Arizona casino at gunpoint Tuesday.

Now the FBI is searching for that suspect.

The armed robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Hon-Dah Casino on the Fort Apache Reservation.

The suspect was wearing a gray/blue suit and white shoes. He's described a middle-aged male, 5'5 to 5'7 with a slender build. He had a black, white, and red facial/head covering.

The FBI says the suspect also has acne scars on his neck and cheeks.

He used a black, semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

The suspect was in the casino for less than a minute and a half. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen leaving on foot, heading east toward the town of McNary.

No one was injured.

The FBI is investigating this along with the White Mountain Apache Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

