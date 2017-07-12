Jaime's Local Love: Sweet Repeats Boutique

You will have so much fun shopping at Sweet Repeats.

The store features the creations of some 20 different local artists along with uniquely curated vintage items.

With Denise Hudgens' passion for decorating and shopping and her LOVE for her hometown, she was destined to own not one, but two stores to fill with her beautiful finds.

Sweet Repeats 1 and 2 are overflowing with refurbished furniture, mid-century modern pieces, painted mason jars, signs for the home and so much more.

Although she doesn't do it ALL on her own, she calls on her family for help.

Hudgens is a Phoenix native. Along with her husband Dave, they have raised four children and have five grandchildren, all living in Phoenix. Sweet Repeats Boutique 1 & 2 are family owned and operated.

Hudgens' husband does all of the remodeling of the stores. Their daughters help with the north Phoenix store and have booths inside the store. Finally, her niece with a new baby and Denise's best friend run the Mesa store for her when she is at the north Phoenix location.

Hudgens is truly living out her dream.... and LOVING IT! And you'll love her store!

Sweet Repeats Boutique 1 - 11649 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ. 85020 (602) 396-2680

Sweet Repeats Boutique 2 - 2055 S. Power Rd. Mesa, AZ. 85209 (480) 432-9329

azsweetrepeats@yahoo.com

Facebook: azsweetrepeatsboutique

Instagram: azsweetrepeats and azsweetrepeats2

