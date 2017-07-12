Ex-Sierra Vista school bus driver accused of abusing a girl

David Falcon, 70, former Sierra Vista school bus driver arrested on charges of sexual abuse. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

A former bus driver for the Sierra Vista Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say 70-year-old David Fabian Falcon of Sierra Vista remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say they learned last month that a bus driver was inappropriately touching the student who was on his route.

The girl reported the situation to her mother and sheriff's officials say the incidents allegedly occurred in April and May.

The school district fired Falcon after an investigation allegedly showed there were multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior and touching of the girl.

Falcon was arrested on July 5 and booked into the county jail on sexual abuse charges.

