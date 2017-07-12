Wednesday, July 12

Wildlife World Zoo: Colorado River Toads and Fennec Fox

Colorado River Toad Facts:

The Colorado River toad is sometimes called the Sonoran Desert toad.

It is three to seven inches long and is the largest native toad in the United States.

It is olive green to dark brown in color

Females contain reddish-colored warts in straight lines on the back

Found in northern Mexico and the southwestern United States

The toad's primary defense system are glands that produce a poison that may be potent enough to kill a grown dog

Raccoons have learned to pull a toad away from a pond by the back leg, turn it on its back and start feeding on its belly, a strategy that keeps the raccoon well away from the poison glands.

Mainly a terrestrial toad

Most of the rehydration is done through absorption of water from small pools or wet objects

It often makes its home in rodent burrows

Nocturnal

In Arizona, it usually breeds in temporary pools formed by monsoon rains.

Clutch size is between 7,500 and 8,000 eggs per female. Eggs are deposited in shallow water in pools, taking less than 30 days for an egg to develop into a froglet.

Colorado River toad adults are active foragers and feed on invertebrates, lizards, small mammals, and amphibians

Habitat loss and alteration likely have had an effect on their population. Illegal collection of the Colorado River toad for use in the drug trade is also a threat to this species.

Toad venom toxicity is relatively common in dogs. Being natural predators, it is common for dogs to catch toads in their mouths, thereby coming into contact with the toad's toxin, which the toad releases when it feels threatened. This highly toxic defense chemical is most often absorbed through the oral cavity membrane, but it may also enter the eyes, causing vision problems.

Most cases of poisoning are reported during the warmest weather months, when the toads are more active and humidity is high. In addition, pets typically come into contact with the toads during the very early morning hours, or after evening has set. These toads are omnivorous, eating both living creatures, such as insects and small rodents, and non-living food, such as pet food that has been left outdoors. Because of the latter, pets will often come into contact with these amphibians as they are eating from the animal's food dish. It is for this reason that it is recommended that pet food not be left outside in areas where toads live.

Fennec Fox:

Found in the Sahara Desert

World smallest wild dog

Nocturnal

Lives underground during the day

Amazing hearing

Lives 15 years

Large ears helps them stay cool

Opportunistic eater

Will bury leftovers and come back to eat them later

Adults weigh 2-3 lbs.

Fur of the bottoms of their paws to help them stay silent and protect their feet on the hot sand

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Sweet Repeats

Denise Hudgens has a passion for interior decorating and shopping. In 2012, she combines both loves by opening Sweet Repeats in North Phoenix. Now she is opening a new store in Mesa at the Power Square Mall.

* New location at Power Square Mall

* Sweet Repeats 2 is the home to 21 local artisans

* Located in a destination plaza for antiques/vintage/shabby chic/farmhouse/retro

* The 10 antique/vintage stores surrounding Sweet Repeats in Power Square Mall

* Sweet Repeats Boutique 1 with 37 local artisans in North Phoenix

For more information, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/azsweetrepeatsboutique

Two valley locations:

Sweet Repeats Boutique 1

11649 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ. 85020

(602) 396-2680

Sweet Repeats Boutique 2

2055 S. Power Rd. Mesa, AZ. 85209

(480) 432-9329

Can you guess what is baked & what is fried?

Don't miss out on your favorite fried foods if you're still fighting to keep your bikini body for summer! Find out how to "Fake and Bake" your donuts, French fries and buffalo wings with Food Blogger Heather Walker.

Recipes are listed in her blog, visit:

https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/single-post/2017/07/10/Good-Morning-AZ-Fake-and-Bake

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com

Netflix film causes "thinsperation" controversy

The film, "To the Bone," is accused of glamourizing anorexia. Dr. Dena Cabrera, Executive Clinical Director at Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders, says it could be very triggering to those who are vulnerable or impressionable who are struggling with body image issues or in the depths of an eating disorder.

About the Film:

Ellen is an unruly 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time. Determined to find a solution, her dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor. Surprised by the unusual rules, Ellen must discover for herself how to confront her addiction and attempt self-acceptance.

The film could be used for "thinspiration." It could be very triggering to those who are vulnerable or impressionable who are struggling with body image issues or in the depths of an eating disorder, including young Arizona teens who are struggling with low self-esteem and self-worth.

It's just one disorder: This Netflix film only highlights anorexia. But there are other eating disorders. And eating disorders do not discriminate.

A message to Arizona parents about your teen watching this film? Be sure to have a conversation with them and listen to how the film has impacted your teens.

For more information, visit: www.rosewoodranch.com.

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Dena Cabrera, PsyD

950 W Elliot Rd,

Suite 201

Tempe, AZ 85284

480-303-0844

Arizona Rattlers show off their United Bowl trophy

We get a glimpse of the United Bowl trophy, a big win this past Saturday for the Arizona Rattlers. This is a first for them in the Indoor Football League (IFL), making this championship win even more special. The Rattler's five previous championships have come in the AFL (Arena Football League).

For more information, visit: www.azrattlers.com

Feed your family with just $15

If you're on a tight budget, you can feed your family of four a healthy meal without spending a ton of money. Chef Ron of Food Vision joins us with how to whip up dinner for just $15 dollars.

For more information, visit: www.foodvisionmeals.com

Using acupuncture for opioid addiction and Medical cannabis used to treat opioid addicts

Opioid use in the U.S. is the highest it's ever been. According to the DEA, "overdose deaths, particularly from prescription drugs and heroin, have reached epidemic levels." Dr. Gina Berman or Dr. Ravi Chandiramani from Blue Door Therapeutics shows us how acupuncture can help with addiction and depressive treatment and

how they are using medical cannabis to treat patients.

A recent study shows there is an estimated 2.1 million people in America that suffer from substance use disorder-related to prescription opioid pain relievers.

Phoenix is among many cities battling the growing opioid epidemic, ranking in the top 10 for opioid distribution.

Other treatments such as acupuncture and medical cannabis have not only been proven to help treat chronic pain, but also with withdrawal and depressive symptoms.

Acupuncture has been used to treat acute drug withdrawal symptoms since the 1970's. It also helps with chronic pain relief and stress relief.

Medical cannabis options such as CBD oil capsules, cannabis infused breath strips, sprays, etc. have all been used to treat opioid dependency.

Blue Door Therapeutics is an outpatient opioid treatment center that combines the use of medical cannabis with traditional medicine, alternative and naturopathic therapeutics as an exit strategy for opioid dependence.

For more information, visit: www.bluedoor.org

Blue Door Therapeutics

844-504-4500