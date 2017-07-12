Alleged drunk driver identified in Phoenix fatal crash

Phoenix police have identified the alleged drunk driver from a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

Frederick Hurt, 38, was arrested and booked for second-degree murder on Sunday, July 9.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Hurt was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road from Cave Creek Road in a 2012 Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed that one witness called 'Oh my god speed'.

Documents state that Hurt rear ended a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling westbound.

The 52-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Bradley Mitchell, was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A witness stopped at the collision and identified Hurt as the driver of the Chrysler, according to court documents. Officers on scene said Hurt had bloodshot eyes and his breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

A preliminary breath test showed Hurt's blood alcohol content as .128. Officers said his speed was at least 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 50 miles per hour. Documents state that evidence shows criminal speed as a contributing factor to the accident.

In Hurt's initial court appearance video, the judge states that he had a previous DUI in the state of Georgia in 2007. Hurt is being held on a $100,000 secured appearance bond.

