Brooklyn Fire now 32,804 acres; 85 percent contained

The Brooklyn Fire near Black Canyon City is now at 32,804 acres burned and is 85 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Over 100 people attended a community meeting at the Canon Elementary School in Black Canyon City to discuss the fire progress and plans.

On June 12, activity on the Brooklyn Fire included taking care of some heat and smoke areas that were moving down into the Agua Fria drainage.

Some observation flights were made to assess the post-fire condition of the Agua Fria drainage.

Fire managers are preparing to turn the Brooklyn, Bull and Cedar Fires over to a type 3 management team on June 13.

Today's activities include working the open perimeter of the Brooklyn Fire and reconnaissance flights to map the perimeter of the Cedar and Bull Fires, fire officials said.

Fire officials said activity on the Brooklyn Fire no longer poses a threat to private land near Black Canyon City east of Interstate 17.

The high containment is allowing fire managers to release excess resources while maintaining sufficient forces to respond to any new fire starts, and to monitor and patrol existing containment lines, said fire officials.

The cooler, more humid weather system has helped firefighters’ efforts in controlling the fire.

The Bull Fire remained the most active with the fire burning slowly down from high ridges into a bowl of mostly grassy fuels.

Storms are predicted again but should be less severe. However, there is still a possibility of dry lightning.

There are currently no evacuations or closures to I-17 but a closure order is in effect for Agua Fria National Monument. In addition, several road closures are in effect around the area.

There is a FAA Temporary Flight Restriction on the Brooklyn Fire, this includes any unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.

#BrooklynFire Transitioning from Type 1 Incident Command Team (Pierson) to Type 3 Incident Command Team (Mandell) this evening. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) July 12, 2017

