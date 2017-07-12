Police may search landfill for body of missing Phoenix mother

Robert Interval, Mustafa's boyfriend was arrested on charges related to her disappearance. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Part of a landfill has been blocked off for investigators to be able to search for the body of Christine Mustafa, a Phoenix woman who has been missing for more than two months.

Mustafa went missing about 9 weeks ago. She was last seen by a coworker leaving work on May 10. Her boyfriend, Robert Interval has been charged with her murder though her body has never been found.

Police have secured part of the landfill which is located southwest of the city and say they are determining if it is a viable place to search for Mustafa's body.

Interval, 37, was arrested and booked on one count of first-degree murder in early June. Interval pleaded not guilty.

Mustafa, 34, had two children, a 15-year-old and an 8-month-old.

