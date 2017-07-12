Phoenix McDonald's robbed at gunpoint overnight

A Phoenix McDonald's was robbed overnight by two masked men armed with firearms, according to police.

Two men in dark long-sleeved clothing with handkerchiefs over their faces walked into the McDonald's at 59th Avenue and Thomas Road and jumped the counter.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They threatened the employee at gunpoint demanding money. After firing a shot into the ceiling, the employee opened the register and gave the suspects the money.

"All I saw was a girl panicking on the floor. I saw the manager, she was trying to open the cash register," said Brianna, who witnessed the robbery through the drive-thru window. "If they didn't get it, they were gonna hurt at that time."

The suspects then took off running in an unknown direction. No injuries have been reported from the robbery.

Police are currently looking through surveillance footage of the crime, hoping to find any clues to who these two men were.

