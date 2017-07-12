DPS: 1 dead after truck rear-ends semi-truck on westbound I-10

A fatal accident has closed the westbound lanes on I-10 at 51st Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead after a truck rear-ended a semi-truck on westbound I-10 Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred on the I-10 at 51st Avenue around 2:00 a.m.

Westbound lanes on the I-10 were closed at 51st Avenue while DPS investigated and cleaned up the scene. The closure was expected to last approximately three hours.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 5:50 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

CLOSURE: I-10 WB at 51st Ave.: Road closed for a crash. Traffic exiting at 51st Ave can re-enter at 59th Ave. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/B5UCk1c9rL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 12, 2017

