Roach Fire: 95 percent contained with full containment expected soon

The Roach Fire is 95 percent contained and full containment is expected soon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Roach Fire that burned over 14 structures and forced evacuations last week is now 95 percent contained with full containment expected in the next few days, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Roach Fire started on Friday, July 7 in Dudleyville and spread through Salt Cedar along the riverbed. Salt Cedar, known as Tamarix, is a highly flammable, invasive plant that causes fires to burn hotter and quicker.

[RELATED: Roach Fire in Dudleyville destroys 10 structures, forces evacuations]

Thanks to the firefighters' aggressive attack on the fire, many firefighters will be released in the next 24 hours.

The fire is expected to be minimally staffed with the remaining crews patrolling the fire’s perimeter and watching for hotspots.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said a few firefighters will remain on standby due to smoldering Cottonwood tree stands, high winds which could cause flare-ups and possible lightning-caused fires from the monsoon storms.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Crews will also begin to rehabilitate the control lines created from fire suppression.

The public is still asked to use caution as fire trucks will continue to enter and exit the highway to patrol the fire’s perimeter despite the scaling back of resources.

Officials do not know the cause of the fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.