Chandler couple's blue lights honoring police repeatedly stolen

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Chandler couple wants to show their support for the men and women in blue with blue lights outside their home, but people keep stealing them.

Now, Toni and Rick Yvon are hoping surveillance footage of one of the thefts will send a message: the law deserves respect.

“Some people suggested, ‘Oh, just put white lights out there. They'll stop taking them.’ Like no, that kind of ruins the point,” Toni said. “We're not letting someone else win, you know? We’re there, we’re going to keep supporting them and the lights are going to keep going back out.”

Outside the couple’s home near Dobson and Pecos roads is their fourth set of blue lights; the bulbs have been stolen three times over the last few weeks.

“We have a lot of friends who are in law enforcement,” Toni explained when asked about the reason for the display.

“My best man, one of our friends from sports, one of my friends from high school, the gentleman that married us,” added Rick.

They first put lights out for police week May 15. On Tuesday, they were the reason Chandler police responded to their home.

After their lights were stolen a second time on July 1, the couple installed a surveillance camera. The camera captured two teens calmly unscrewing the bulbs early Sunday morning, and putting them in a backpack.

“They’re out at four in the morning just kind of doing mischief during the summer, so I think they see the blue lights and they don’t respect the law, so they’re going to get rid of anything that shows support for them,” Rick said.

The Yvons posted the video on Facebook and were able to pass on some leads to an investigator.

“All we really hope for is that we're able to get in touch with the parents, have them work with their kids, help correct the behavior so that it doesn't turn into something more serious one day,” Toni said.

The investigating officer said he has a pretty good lead on the identity of one of the two teens.

