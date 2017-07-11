This year has been the 2nd hottest on record

The NWS Phoenix tweeted out some of the highest temperatures in Phoenix in 2017. (Source: NWS Phoenix)

Phoenix could see another near-record year in terms of temperature. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you think this has been a hot year so far, you are right.

So far, this year is the second hottest on record since Jan. 1 in Phoenix.

The National Weather Service says the climate outlook this year is saying we have the potential to stay hot for the rest of the year and could make the top 10.

Check out this graphic that our local office put together.

The most alarming thing to me is we have had six days this summer with temperatures above 116 degrees! Amazing.

The hottest temperature so far this year was 119 degrees, just 3 degrees shy of our all-time record of 122 degrees set back in 1990.

On average, we have 19 days with temperatures above 110 degrees in the summer. So far, we have had 18 days and getting close to the record of 33 days.

Not a record we want to get!

Because of the heat, the National Weather Service has issued numerous Excessive Heat Warnings. A heat warning is issued when unusually hot weather is expected. There isn’t a constant temperature used to issue a warning because our bodies have a greater ability to tolerate the heat as the summer wears on.

There is a very cool tool that our local office is providing to the public. It is called the NWS Heat Risk Tool. It provides you with the potential heat risk for the next seven days for any location in Arizona.

Check out the new tool by clicking/tapping here.

It is still an experimental tool, but it allows you to prepare for upcoming heat events.

Hopefully, the monsoon will really kick in this summer and help us cool things down!

