This year has been the 2nd hottest on record

This year has been the 2nd hottest on recordPosted: Updated:
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags enough for six meals to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
We could hit the first 90 of the year this week
We could hit our first 90-degree mark this coming week! Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast.More >
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help police with suspect resisting arrest
"It was super clear that he was resisting arrest," said Justin Erickson, one of the good Samaritans who helped a Chandler police officer with an uncooperative suspect. "He wasn't going to go down without a struggle." Full story @ https://goo.gl/4VYKGG.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student
The victim's parents called the police after a monitoring app alerted them to suspicious text massage's on their son's phone. "The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Y65ys1.More >
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >