NaMEOWsta: Hit the yoga mat with a cat

Yoga is a good way to clear your mind and this weekend, you can strike the purrrrrrfect pose with little balls of fur.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is teaming up with lululemon for the cuddliest yoga session ever.

They're hosting a "Yoga with Kittens" class at the Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone who signs up will have first dibs on adopting a kitten from a pop-up adoption shop at the same location. It'll feature kittens from AAWL.

The class costs $10 if you register now or $15 at the door.

So forget the downward dog when you could have the downward kitten. For more information, click/tap here.

