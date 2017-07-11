LIST: 13 summer life hacks

The summer months are no joke in Arizona, which is why we've compiled a list of summer life hacks that will keep you safe and cool during those scorching days.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Extreme Heat]

KEEP A TOWEL IN THE CAR

If you have leather seats, keep a towel in your car to keep from burning your legs.

WEAR SUNSCREEN EVERY DAY

Even if you don’t think you’ll be outside much, wear sunscreen every day. Your skin will thank you in the long-run.

INVEST IN AN ALOE PLANT/LOTION

Keep aloe handy at home for days when you exposed to the sun too long (which it likely to happen in Arizona).

TAKE EXTRA CAR BATTERY CARE

(Source: vladru / 123RF Stock Photo)

The heat tends to wear out your battery quicker, so make sure to read the manual on your car’s battery for information on proper maintenance.

CHECK TIRE PRESSURE AND RIDGES FREQUENTLY

Experts say they see the most tire blow outs during the summer months, so make sure you’re keeping a close eye on tire pressure and the natural wear and tear of your tires. If your tires can’t hold a penny within the ridges, it’s probably time for new ones.

REPLACE CRACKED WINDSHIELDS

AAA Motor Club says windshields with cracks can shatter during extreme heat, so if you have any chips or cracks you will want to get that window replaced as soon as possible.

OVEN MITTS AREN'T JUST FOR COOKING

(Source: altomedia / 123RF Stock Photo)

If you have a leather steering wheel, keep gloves or oven mitts in your car to avoid burning your hands while you steer.

WEAR LAYERS

(Source: kjekol / 123RF Stock Photo)

If you work in an office, chances are that it’s a lot cooler inside than outside. Wear layers or keep a sweater at the office so that you can add and remove sleeves, as necessary.

SOCKS/BOOTIES FOR DOG

(Source: tntemerson / 123RF Stock Photo)

If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. Invest in some dog socks or booties to keep your furry friend’s paws from burning and bleeding on the hot pavement.

KEEP WATER IN YOUR CAR

The hope is that your car is cooperating and you will never be stranded; but just in case that does happen, you should always keep a large bottle of water in your car to keep from dehydrating in situations when you’re stuck somewhere remote.

CARRY A TRAVEL-SIZED DEODORANT

A few minutes outside in 116-degree weather is all it takes to bring on the sweat. Keep a travel-sized deodorant handy to stay fresh, but don’t leave it in your car!

DON'T FORGET YOUR UMBRELLA

During monsoon, it’s always a smart idea to keep an umbrella around for the rain AND the sun.

ICE AND TOWELS CAN GO A LONG WAY

If you work outside, keep a cooler with just ice and some hand towels around. Dip the towels in the ice water and hold them on the back of your neck to cool down quickly.

