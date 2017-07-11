Controversial civil rights advocate accused of charging cash for justice

Lorenza says Maupin promised to bring attention and justice to the case but never thought she'd have to pay for it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jarrett Maupin is accused of charging a woman $1,300 to help her after her son was shot by Phoenix police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A controversial civil rights advocate is being accused of trying to profit off a woman's misery.

Lorenza Valdez says Jarrett Maupin charged her more than $1,300 to help her after Phoenix police shot and killed her son.

Valdez says Maupin promised to bring attention and justice to the case but never thought she'd have to pay for it.

To pay the debt, Valdez says she borrowed from friends and family while trying to pay for her son's cremation.

As a house cleaner, she said the bill equaled an entire month's salary.

During an interview with 3TV/CBS 5, Valdez slammed Maupin, calling him an "imposter."

The story was first published Tuesday in the Arizona Republic, which Maupin says he was the "subject of vicious lies."

Maupin denies taking advantage of Valdez.

In a long statement, Maupin said, "I do not and have not ever attempted to solicit money from, manage money for, or demand any sort of donation or contribution from ANY person I have ever advocated for."

According to Valdez, Maupin repaid most of the money he charged her.

