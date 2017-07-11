Man finds neighbor shot outside, victim dies at the hospital

The victim was identified as Mario Ruiz. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man died at the hospital after he was found shot late Tuesday morning in south Phoenix.

According to police, a neighbor found Mario Ruiz outside around 11:30 a.m. near Seventh Street and Dobbins Road.

The 29-year-old was critically hurt and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police don't have any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

