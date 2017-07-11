VA to end funding to shelter's veteran program

The largest provider of shelter and supportive services in the Phoenix Metro area appears to be losing its funding for its veterans program.

The Central Arizona Shelter Services, CASS, has been helping homeless veterans since opening its doors in 1984.

For many years, CASS has received funding from the Veterans Administration Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.

Those funds, according to CASS CEO Mark Holleran, totaled about $500,000 this past fiscal year. The money paid for 43 veteran-specific beds at the shelter and about 10 staff personnel to tend to veteran-specific needs.

According to a VA spokesman in Washington, D.C., the CASS for next year’s GDP was reviewed and scored and CASS did not receive a conditional selection from the program. Final award announcements will be made in early September, but it appears CASS will not receive the funding. The VA would not specifically say what aspects of the program did not meet their requirements or standards.

"We have updated program requirements to ensure resources go to where they best align with veterans’ needs. As we move forward, we will work to be responsive to the rapidly changing needs of homeless veterans and ensure our current capacity to serve these veterans will not be affected."

“We have all the insight to things that deal with veterans, so, we can get them to the right services,” said Kenneth Ray, the Lead Veteran Case Manager at CASS.

Ray explained the VA GDP money pays for a lot of additional services and items that non-veterans do not receive at the CASS.

“When a guy is here and he moves out into permanent housing we load them up with tables, we give them pots, pans, things like that. Things to get them started in a new place,” said Ray.

On average CASS moves 10 veterans a month out of the shelter and into permanent housing.

“We always say we're trying to push ourselves out of a job. We're trying to get these beds empty,” said Ray.

Ray may be out of a job if CASS leaders cannot convince the VA to reconsider its grant application.

Two other non-profits in the Phoenix-Metro area were conditionally selected for the GDP award. U.S. VETS, which has 66 homeless veteran beds and Mana House, which has 49 veteran beds.

But those organizations received the same funding as last year, so they will not be able to absorb the 43 beds lost at CASS.

According to a VA spokesman, the VA will ensure the needs of homeless veterans will be met in Phoenix and our current capacity to serve local veterans will not be affected.

