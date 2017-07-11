Casa Grande mom who suffocated daughter, poisoned 3 kids sentenced to life + 155 years

The Casa Grande mother convicted of suffocating her 13-year-old daughter to death and trying to poison her other three children will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced the sentencing of Connie Villa Tuesday afternoon. That sentence is life in prison without parole plus 155.5 years.

“We wanted justice for the victims, who were attacked by their own mother on Christmas Day,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release. “The victims were consulted throughout the process and fully supported the resulting plea. No child should ever have to go through this, my heart continues to ache for the victims.”

Villa pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder, four counts each of attempted murder and child abuse and one count of kidnapping.

This goes back to 2013, when police discovered the body of Ania Macias in the bathroom of her family’s Casa Grande apartment after receiving a 911 call from Villa’s ex-husband.

Police said Villa lured her ex, Adam Villa, to the apartment on Christmas Day with a promise of a visit with their children.

“When he arrived, she lured him inside the residence and stabbed him in the back and shoulders,” according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. “He ran out the front door and went to the hospital, and called police.”

Police said Villa had given her youngest children -- ages 3, 5, and 8 -- prescription opioids in an effort to kill them. But her oldest child, Ania, refused to take the medication.

“Villa took her into a bathroom, sat on her, and held her hands over Ania’s mouth and nose until Ania suffocated to death,” according to the AG’s office. Villa, 35 at the time, told police that she suffocated Ania “with her bare hands.”

Before finding Ania’s body, officers responding to Adam Villa’s 911 call located Villa on a bed surrounded by her three youngest children, all of whom “were sleeping or passed out from the pills.” Villa, police said, had tried to stab herself in the chest.

When questioned by police, Villa reportedly told them that she did not want her ex-husband to have custody of the children when their divorce was final.

Had the case gone to trial, Villa might have been facing the death penalty.

